Police foil robbery, recover rifles in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has foiled a robbery along Ebenebe-Achalla Road in Awka North Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that men of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu of the state police command on Monday engaged the gang in a shootout.

The operatives were said to have been alerted by a citizen, who sighted two gun men being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

Confirming the incident, the command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that after the operatives got the information, they went after the robbers.

“The operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob mororists. On sighting the approaching operatives, they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready operatives quickly overwhelmed them forcing them to abandon their weapons and fled into the bushy environ,” he said.

According to him, after the encounter, the operatives combed the bush and recovered two AK-47 rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, commended the team for their gallantry.

According to him, the CP had asked them to step up proactive operations in that part of the state until all criminal elements tormenting citizens were completely flushed out.

