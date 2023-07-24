Police arrest 2 car thieves in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two men, Sani Musa Labaran (49) and Ibeto Nwobodo (38), for allegedly stealing....

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Rahman Nansel, who explained that Labaran was arrested in Gembu, Taraba State, while his accomplice, Nwobodo, of Farin Gada, Jos, Plateau State, was arrested in Jos.

The statement added that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for N2.5m.

