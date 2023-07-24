Ogun students beat teacher who stopped exam malpractice

A gang of 10 senior secondary school students in Ogun State have reportedly waylaid and beaten up a teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, who stopped one of…

A gang of 10 senior secondary school students in Ogun State have reportedly waylaid and beaten up a teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, who stopped one of them from cheating during an examination.

City & Crime learnt that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Isanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne LGA.

Our correspondent gathered that Shonuga, while invigilating an SS1 examination, caught a student, Ashimi Adebanjo (18), cheating and seized his paper.

Following this, after school hours, the students ganged up, waylaid the teacher and beat him up at the school’s gate, witnesses told our correspondent.

One of the students, Kazeem Adelaja, allegedly hit a stick on Shonuga’s head while the others beat him with their hands.

Police spokesman in the state, Omotola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said the 10 suspects had been arrested.

Also confirming the incident, the state’s Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Felix Agbesanwa, said, “The incident is true and I have been briefed. Our stand is that any student who raises his hand against his teacher should face the wrath of the law. There’s no going back on that. No student must raise his hand against a teacher, whether Ogun Teach teachers or permanent teachers; a teacher is a teacher.”

He added that, “I learnt they have been charged to court already.”

The state government has also condemned the act and vowed that it would not condone acts of indiscipline by learners across the state.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the warning while receiving the new executive members of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He noted that part of the effort put in place was the signing of an undertaking form by learners, parents and school heads to make learners and parents liable for any misconduct of the learners or parents, saying the aim was to have a safe learning environment free from pandemonium of any sort.

He further said, “I’m using this opportunity to advise parents to talk to their children. They should warn them, because we won’t tolerate any indiscipline from any child. Any student that misbehaves in school will be dealt with appropriately.”

City & Crime recalls that in October, 2021, no fewer than four cases of assault on teachers were recorded in public schools in the state, forcing the state government to introduce a compulsory undertaking form signed by all the students and their parents to curb hooliganism.

