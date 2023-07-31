Police arrest 2 bike thieves in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested two suspects who specialise in snatching motorcycles. The police spokesperson in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a…

The police in Bauchi State have arrested two suspects who specialise in snatching motorcycles.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement, said that the suspects were arrested on July 27, in Bauchi metropolis following a distress call received at the command’s headquarters.

Wakil’s statement reads in part: “On 27/07/2023 at about 2100hrs, the command’s detectives acted on credible intelligence and arrested two suspected motorcycle snatchers who specialise in beating up Okada riders and carting away their motorcycles.

“On 27/07/2023 at about 2030hrs, Mustapha Adam of Anguwan Mahaukata and Jafar Lawan of Gudun Hausawa area, Bauchi, disguised as passengers and boarded an Okada rode by one Kabiru Muhammadu of Magaji Quarters, Bauchi, at the central market. On reaching the Wikki Oil axis, they brought out a trailer wheel spanner and hit him on his head and fell unconscious.

“On receipt of the report, the command immediately drafted a team of detectives and they rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi.

“Meanwhile, the detectives trailed the culprits and they were successfully apprehended before arriving at their haven within Bauchi metropolis.”

“Investigation is still on, after which the suspects would be profiled and charged to court.”

