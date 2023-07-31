Showcasing our culture globally will impact positively on Nigeria – Runsewe

The Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said showcasing Nigerian culture more will c..

The Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said showcasing Nigerian culture more will change the negative perception about the country.

Speaking in Abuja over the weekend during an International Arts and Crafts (INAC) expo diplomatic dinner, he said it was necessary for diplomats to network on the best way to make their countries better.

He said the upcoming INAC expo would focus on rekindling the spirit of patriotism as well as mobilise people towards building a better country.

“Let me state that I cannot take for granted the very strong and healthy relationship between members of the diplomatic community and the National Council for Arts and Culture, I will continue to guard it jealousy and build on it with passion and commitment,” Runsewe said.

Appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on opening Nigeria up for investors to come in for business, he said the negative perception of Nigeria in the international community had been phased out and now remained positive.

