Police arraign 5 for planning to disrupt elections in Kwara

Five people have been arraigned by the police command in Kwara State for allegedly planning to disrupt the governorship and house of assembly elections held on Saturday in the state.

The accused, Ganiyu Abdulrasheed, Aminu Adams, Haruna Aliyu, Husseiru Abubakar and Kehinde Daniel, were taken to court on a one-count charge of belonging to a gang of thieves.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the police raided their hideout around Coca cola road following intelligence that they were planning to disrupt elections.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, argued that the offence contradicted Section 306 of the penal code and urged the court to reject their bail.

However, in his ruling, trial magistrate Kamson Gbadeyan granted the suspects bail and adjourned to April 17, 2023.