Man bags 3 months jail for stealing phone in Kano mosque

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting in Shahuci, Fagge LGA, has sentenced one Abdulkarim Isyaku to three months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a mobile phone in a mosque while prayer was on.

Isyaku stole the phone from one Salmanu Abdullahi at the Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at Mosque in Kano metropolis.

He was arrested and arraigned before the court by Kano State police command.

When the charge was read to him, Isyaku pleaded guilty and the judge, Salihu Jaafar Muhammad, sentenced him to three months in a correctional centre with an option to pay N20,000 fine.