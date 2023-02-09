Salihu Lukman: Plot to demarket Tinubu, promote Atiku will fail

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said the strategy by the “so-called villa cabal” to stop the…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said the strategy by the “so-called villa cabal” to stop the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the February 25 polls would fail.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said Tinubu would win the election despite the naira crisis allegedly designed to demarket him in favour of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Lukman, a National Working Committee (NWC) member of the APC, wondered why top party leaders have failed to advise President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy implementation.

Part of the statement reads, “If, however, the speculated objective of any so-called cabal is to frustrate the February 25, 2023 elections by either creating conditions that could mobilise electorates to vote against the APC and its candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, God willing it shall not succeed.

“The only person that possibly is not frustrated with the policy is Alh. Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP who is supporting the policy, which is why many people argue that the ‘cabal’ around the president want Alh. Atiku Abubakar to win the election.

“As members of APC, we are working hard to win the 2023 elections, but we also will work even more harder to ensure that our next government to be led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come with more listening ears to Nigerians and fellow party leaders.

“God willing Asiwaju Tinubu’s APC government must be a remarkable improvement on President Buhari’s government whereby party leaders will through all our organs as provided in our constitution effectively and efficiently take all necessary decisions, which would be respected by Asiwaju Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic, God willing, and all elected representatives.”