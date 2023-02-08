I know how to fix Nigeria’s economy – Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he knows how to fix the economy of the nation better than other candidates.…

Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he knows how to fix the economy of the nation better than other candidates.

He said this Wednesday in Lokoja, capital of Kogi state, during his presidential campaign rally.

“I know how to do it. I’m a road runner, a better candidate. A man who knows roads. A man who knows how to develop money. A man who keeps promises,” he said.

He said many were raising eyebrows over his alarm on the hardships occasioned by the new policy of the redesigned naira notes, noting that he had been vindicated by the supreme court ruling to that effect.

Tinubu whose campaign trail landed in the state by 4pm stressed further that the state is endowed with adequate mineral resources at commercial value, adding that he would turn it around and make it an industrial hub centre of the nation.

While stating that Ajaokuta Iron and Steel company in the state will be revived fully, he added that dredging of river Niger, industrialisation and agricultural production would be pursued vigorously to create jobs in the society.

In his remarks, the state governor, Yahaya Bello, described the APC flag bearer as a man of many parts.

Bello added that when Tinubu becomes President, “There will be money, jobs, infrastructure and the Ajaokuta steel company will be in order. Insecurity which has bedeviled the nation will be steamed.”