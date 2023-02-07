✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Tinubu visits late Yar’Adua’s mother

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s mother while in Katsina, on Monday. See the pictures below:

See the pictures below:

