Plateau killing: We’re still searching for Fulani leader’s corpse – Military

The Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Southern Kaduna, has said the corpse of a slain Fulani leader, Adamu Idris, has not been found.

Idris, who was killed Saturday evening, was Ardo (the leader of Fulani) in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, late Adamu was killed while returning from a visit to the District Head of Panyam, and the whereabouts of his corpse remained unknown.

The spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, on Monday said a search team had been deployed to the area to look for the corpse, adding that the command would do everything possible to find it.

Captain James also said the perpetrators of the act would surely be arrested and brought to book, calling on people of the area to remain calm.

“We are in search of the perpetrators of the incident. It was very unfortunate incident. Since Saturday morning, the troops are on the search of the perpetrators and must be brought to book,” he said.

