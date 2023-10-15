Reps to get sign language interpreter at plenary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has approved the engagement of a sign language interpreter in the lower chamber during plenary and…

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has approved the engagement of a sign language interpreter in the lower chamber during plenary and other legislative proceedings.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disability, Dr Bashiru Dawodu, said this yesterday in Abuja at a news conference organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and coalition of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) in Nigeria under the aegis of Accelerate Disability Inclusion in Emergencies (ADIE) Forum.

Dawodu said Speaker Abbas had recently given approval to have sign language interpreters in the lower chamber during proceedings.

He said, “We have had some discussions with the Speaker and he has obliged us that for the first time, we will have sign language interpreters during plenary so that PWDs in that category can understand deliberations in the House. I will vigorously pursue your recommendations because I agree with what you have said.”

He also pledged support for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country, assuring that he would use his office to promote their cause.

He, however, challenged them not to relent in demanding their rights which are not given on a platter.

Speaking, the Senior Resident Director of the NDI, Kelley Jones, said she was aware of how much ADIE Forum members appreciate the support of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability.

