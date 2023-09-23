Plateau Crisis: Int’l Rescue C’ttee earmarks $250,000 for victims

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday said it has allocated $250,000 in emergency relief funds to support victims of the recent crises in the Mangu…

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday said it has allocated $250,000 in emergency relief funds to support victims of the recent crises in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

IRC Country Director in Nigeria, Babatunde Ojei, who disclosed this in a statement, said the support was aimed at addressing the urgent needs of displaced individuals encompassing water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives; safety measures, economic recovery and development as well as the incorporation of safeguarding principles across all intervention programmes.

He said, “Plateau State has endured a long history of deadly conflicts, and the current crisis has witnessed a distressing surge in casualties, property destruction, and mass displacement. In just over 4 months since the conflict began, almost 200 have been killed with many more individuals unaccounted for.

“These attacks have impacted 48 communities, some of which remain inaccessible, impeding accurate victim assessments. In response to this escalating humanitarian crisis, the IRC has augmented its funding commitment to Plateau State, aiming to better meet the growing demands for water, food and shelter.

“The situation in Plateau State is dire, demanding immediate action and attention to aid those ensnared in the ongoing conflict. These crises have persisted for far too long, causing unimaginable economic losses, with women and children being the most severely affected.

“We call for a concrete approach to usher in lasting peace within the state. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) also urges all parties involved in the conflicts and other stakeholders to explore options that can facilitate an end to the conflict in the region,” Ojei said.

