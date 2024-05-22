✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Plateau attack: Fresh corpses recovered as soldiers take over community

The death toll from the attack on Zurak village in Wase local government area of Plateau State has risen to 56. Daily Trust had reported…

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa

The death toll from the attack on Zurak village in Wase local government area of Plateau State has risen to 56.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits attacked the community, killing 50, injuring many and burning down houses.

The development caused residents of the area to flee to neighbouring communities.

A traditional ruler, Lawal Idris, who said he had participated in the burial of the deceased, said more dead bodies were recovered after the burial of 50 victims.

“Based on our calculation, 56 persons lost their lives. Six bodies were found after the first 50 were buried. All of them were male, ” the traditional ruler said.

Idris further disclosed that soldiers arrived in the community late Tuesday.

He said, “Following the arrival of security, most of the fleeing residents have returned to the community. They returned even after hearing that soldiers had arrived in the community. We are now confident in staying in our homes. Our main problem is security. Now that security is present, we are confident in staying in our village.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories