Plateau attack: Fresh corpses recovered as soldiers take over community

The death toll from the attack on Zurak village in Wase local government area of Plateau State has risen to 56.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits attacked the community, killing 50, injuring many and burning down houses.

The development caused residents of the area to flee to neighbouring communities.

A traditional ruler, Lawal Idris, who said he had participated in the burial of the deceased, said more dead bodies were recovered after the burial of 50 victims.

“Based on our calculation, 56 persons lost their lives. Six bodies were found after the first 50 were buried. All of them were male, ” the traditional ruler said.

Idris further disclosed that soldiers arrived in the community late Tuesday.

He said, “Following the arrival of security, most of the fleeing residents have returned to the community. They returned even after hearing that soldiers had arrived in the community. We are now confident in staying in our homes. Our main problem is security. Now that security is present, we are confident in staying in our village.”