FG to review basic education curriculum

The Federal Government says it has initiated a comprehensive review of the basic education curriculum, to ensure it aligns with the evolving needs of the…

The Federal Government says it has initiated a comprehensive review of the basic education curriculum, to ensure it aligns with the evolving needs of the country and global standards.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, announced this during the opening of a five-day workshop on the review of the syllabus of technical examination in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the strategic move was aimed at enhancing the quality of education, fostering critical thinking, and equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in a dynamic world.

The minister emphasised the importance of a robust educational foundation while highlighting that the current curriculum required updates to meet contemporary educational demands and aspirations of the nation.

“The world is changing rapidly and our education system must keep pace with the changes.

“We need a curriculum that not only imparts knowledge but also develops the critical thinking and problem-solving skills of our young learners.

“This review will involve key stakeholders, including educators, parents, and industry experts, to ensure a holistic approach to curriculum development,” he said.

Sununu said that the review process would encompass various aspects of the curriculum, including content, teaching methodologies and assessment strategies.

He said it would also integrate modern technology and innovative practices to create an engaging and effective learning environment for students.

The minister urged stakeholders to actively participate in the review process, noting that public consultations and forums would be organised to gather input and recommendations from diverse groups.

He said this would ensure that the revised curriculum reflects the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian society.

“The Federal Government remains committed to improving the quality of education at all levels and believes that this curriculum review is a critical step towards achieving that goal.

“By equipping students with relevant skills and knowledge, the government aims to build a brighter future for the next generation and contribute to the nation’s overall development,” he said. (NAN)

