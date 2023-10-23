PHOTOS: Youth seeking admission into Qur’anic Centre flood Kwankwaso’s residence

Hundreds of youth are currently at the residence of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,…

Hundreds of youth are currently at the residence of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, seeking admission into the newly established Majidadi Institute of Islamic Research and Advancement.

The youth comprising male and females are all Qur’anic memorisers from the 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

They are within the age bracket of 15 to 25 years. They were seen at the Bompai residence of Kwankwaso writing their names and for verification.

Daily Trust reported that Kwankwaso recently donated a building to serve as the Majidadi Institute of Islamic Research and Advancement in an attempt to address the issue of redundant movements of Almajirai in the streets.

He said the Quranic centre, named after his late father was meant to provide both formal and Quranic education to millions of Almajirai who had memorised the holy Quran.

According to him, these trained Almajirai will be certified with primary, secondary and diploma certificates.

He further explained that the enrolled Almajirai would undergo rigorous training in both English and Arabic studies, with which they would use the certificate to join the academia, as well as assist in their educational pursuit.

It was gathered that the centre has a curriculum in which men and women will be trained within the shortest possible time to enable them to get primary and secondary certificates, as well as give them diplomas in Islamic education that will enable them to secure admission into universities.

