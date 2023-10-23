Supreme Court adjourns PDP, LP appeals as APM withdraws

The Supreme Court has adjourned the appeals challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election. The Independent National Electoral Commission had…

The Supreme Court has adjourned the appeals challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election but Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) rejected the result and headed for the court.

The duo challenged the election result alongside candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) but the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal struck out their appeals.

The trio filed appeals at the Supreme Court, which heard the matter on Monday.

However, Chukwuma Umeh, APM counsel, applied to withdraw the suit after the apex court failed to grant its request to void Tinubu’s election.

But the PDP and LP continued with their cases.

The 7-member panel led by Justice John Okoro adjourned the matter after the arguments of lawyers of respective parties.

“This appeal is reserved for judgement until a date to be communicated to parties,” Okoro held.

