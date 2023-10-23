✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Abure, Ganduje, Ribadu, Gbaja on ground as Supreme Court begins hearing

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party; are currently at the Supreme Court over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar appeal against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, who contested the election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Atiku rejected the result and headed for the court.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal had struck out Atiku’s petition and upheld Tinubu’s victory.

Dissatisfied, Atiku filed an appeal at the apex court, but also asked that he should be given the opportunity to file fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.

Below are pictures from the court:

