PHOTOS: Wizkid graces graduation party of Tony Elumelu’s daughter

Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has graced the graduation ceremony of, Ogechukwu, a daughter of the Chairman of United Bank of…

Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has graced the graduation ceremony of, Ogechukwu, a daughter of the Chairman of United Bank of Africa, (UBA) Tony Elumelu.

The young lady, Ogechukwu, is the first daughter of the Nigerian business mogul. It was gathered that she graduated from the London School of Economics.

NEMA alerts Niger of flooding in 11 LGAs

Two killed as looters break into Taraba warehouse

The entrepreneur shared pictures from the young graduate’s party where Wizkid was present via his verified Instagram account.

Elumelu is a billionaire businessman, economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp, a diversified conglomerate with strategic investments and core interests in hospitality.

Moreso, he is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Elumelu was named on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. A prominent figure in the modern-day Afrobeats music scene, Wizkid is regarded as one of the biggest and most influential African artists of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony O. Elumelu (@tonyoelumelu)

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...