Two killed as looters break into Taraba warehouse

Several bags of maize and locally processed rice were among items worth millions of naira that were stolen from a warehouse in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, on Friday.

Youths in a large number stormed the warehouse located not far from 6Army Brigade at night.

The warehouse belongs to a one-time member of the state assembly and the immediate past chairman of Sardauna local government area.

One of the guards at the warehouse, who craved anonymity, told Daily Trust that when the youths started gathering at about 11.50pm, the Army and police were alerted.

He said before the arrival of the security agents, the youths had already broken into the warehouse.

The guard added that upon their arrival, the security agents fired shots to disperse the looters and in the process two were shot.

Items carted away include hundreds bags of Maize and locally processed rice as well as agricultural inputs, including Fertiliser and pesticide.

Similarly, other stores within the area was looted by the youths.

The same warehouse was attacked during the EndSARS riot of 2020 and items worth millions of naira were carted away.

Contacted on the latest incident, Police Public Relations Officer of Taraba command, SP Usman Abdullahi, said he was trying to get details of the incident and when that was done he will give an up date.

