PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts KWAM1 at Aso Rock

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), who is known for praising dignitaries in his career that has spanned over four decades has paid a courtesy visit to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In photographs making rounds in the Nigerian digital space, the president and the Fuji artiste were seen beaming with smiles.

K1 De Ultimate, born Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal on 3 March 1957 popularised a brand of the Fuji genre based on the work of the Fuji creator Ayinde Barrister known as Talazo fuji that appeals to all age groups, irrespective of tribe and background.

He discovered his interest in music when he was 8. Although his parents initially opposed it, he continued to pursue his passion and by the time he was 15 he had won various local musical competitions.

See pictures of KWAM 1 with the president below:

