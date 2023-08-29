Africa Magic To Premiere New Indigenous Series In Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo

Africa Magic is set to roll out new indigenous drama series for its customers’ viewing pleasure this September. Scheduled to premiere within the month on…

Africa Magic is set to roll out new indigenous drama series for its customers’ viewing pleasure this September. Scheduled to premiere within the month on the platform are the indigenous Hausa drama series, Kariya; Yoruba drama series, Apo; and the Igbo drama series, Iwe.

Apo (Bag), a 26-episode series set in a rural town in the south-western part of Nigeria, will premiere on Africa Magic Yoruba on September 18. The series will broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 6:30 pm.

The 80-episode Igbo drama ‘Iwe’ (Anger) will also premiere September 18 on Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv ch 4). The series will run Mondays to Fridays, at 7 pm, while the 26-episode Hausa series, Kariya (Sanctuary) will premiere September 22, on Africa Magic Hausa (GOtv ch 3). The drama series will broadcast on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m.

Commenting on the new shows, the Executive Head, of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said the new series is in continuation of MultiChoice’s resolve to tell unique African stories that connect with the reality of Nigerian and African audiences.

“Africa Magic is committed to telling stories that relate to the everyday life of Africa, showcasing our cultural nuances, values, struggles, and triumphs. Our recent indigenous series Irora Iya, Dala Dala, and Nwanyi Ike, gained wide followership and good reviews from our audience and we are pleased to present these new interesting storylines for their viewing pleasure,” she said.

