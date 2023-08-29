Chicago State University Locks X Account Over Tinubu’s Certificate Backlash

Chicago State University, United States, has shielded its X page from the public following a barrage of enquiries unleashed on it by some Nigerians on…

Chicago State University, United States, has shielded its X page from the public following a barrage of enquiries unleashed on it by some Nigerians on whether President Bola Tinubu graduated from the school.

Netizens stormed the page following a petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in a United States court to obtain information about Tinubu’s academic history at the Chicago State University.

Daily Trust confirmed on Tuesday, that the page which was earlier Public, has been locked a message that read: “These posts are protected. Only confirmed followers have access to @ChicagoState’s posts and complete profiles. Tap a Follow button to send a follow request.”

In January 2022, CSU confirmed through Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of official transcript requests, enrolment, and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, that Tinubu attended the institution.

The CSU said, “Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request.”

In an earlier letter dated August 20, 1999, and signed by then Registrar, Lois Davis, the university stated that Tinubu was its student between 1977 and 1979.

He wrote, “Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

