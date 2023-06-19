✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts Dangote, Bill Gates in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu hosted the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and American business mogul, Bill Gates, at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Monday.

The visit was part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.

See the pictures below:

