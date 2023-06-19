BREAKING: Tinubu fires all Service Chiefs, upgrades Ribadu to NSA

President Bola Tinubu has fired all service Chiefs and upgraded Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser, Security Matters to National Security Adviser (NSA). Willie Bassey, Director,…

President Bola Tinubu has fired all service Chiefs and upgraded Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser, Security Matters to National Security Adviser (NSA).

Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement on Monday night.

The sacked service chiefs are General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), RufaiAbubakar, was also replaced.

Details later…

