BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Usman Baba, appoints Egbetokun as Acting IGP

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.…

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.

The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Officers are:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

3 Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...