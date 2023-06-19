BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Usman Baba, appoints Egbetokun as Acting IGP

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.
The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.
The newly appointed Officers are:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser
2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff
3 Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff
4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff
5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff
6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police
7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence
