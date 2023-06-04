PHOTOS: Thugs invade Kano Plaza, attempt to loot

Some thugs majority of whom are youth stormed the premises of the erstwhile Triumph Publishing Company in Fagge Local Government...

Suspected thugs stormed the premises of the erstwhile Triumph Publishing Company in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano and attempted to demolish of the property.

Daily Trust observed that the thugs vandalised the building and carted away valuables before the arrival of security operatives.

Recall that the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had last two days embarked on demolition of structures his administration tagged illegal.

The targeted structures were allegedly constructed or sold by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

At the time of filing this report, business owners who occupied some shops at some buildings around the state’s Eid Ground at Kwari market are currently evacuating their belongings for fear of losing their goods.

