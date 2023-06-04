Bandits kill 25 in fresh Zamfara attacks

Bandits on Saturday killed at least 25 people in attacks on two communities in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State. The attacks came barely…

Bandits on Saturday killed at least 25 people in attacks on two communities in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The attacks came barely one week after more than 25 people, including 16 vigilantes, were killed in Kanoma district of Maru local government area.

Residents told Daily Trust that criminals invaded Janbako village and shot dead more than 20 people.

“They arrived at the village on motorbikes around 2pm and opened fire on the residents. The highly frightened residents scrambled into their houses for safety.

“Thereafter, the armed criminals moved to Sakkida community and shot dead five people there. Some of the slain residents have been buried,” a resident Buhari Saminu said.

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal has described the attack as barbaric.

He said his administration would not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to unleash terror without repercussions.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant Broadcast Media, Public, and Press Affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, stressed that the unfortunate incident came at a time when his government is working hard toward strategizing on how to bring an end to the protracted security problem in the state.

“A directive has been issued to the Heads of security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency deploy more security personnel to the affected communities to forestall further destruction of lives and properties in the area.”

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Yazeed Abubakar, could not be reached for comment.

