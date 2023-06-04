Don’t appoint any ex-Governor into your cabinet, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Engineer Kailani Muhammad, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to appoint any former governor into his cabinet. According to…

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Engineer Kailani Muhammad, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to appoint any former governor into his cabinet.

According to him, all those former Governors roving around President Tinubu should be discarded, particularly those who worked against local government autonomy.

He also urged the president to also discard ex-Senators and Ministers that did not perform well in previous administration.

Khailani, who is the National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network and Director-General of Amalgamated of APC group, addressed newsmen to rally support for former Governor Abdulaziz Yari as the 10th Senate President.

“Those lobbyists are not good people and we don’t want them on the stage again. We have been circulating this crop of people every time. Let the President bring new people who have not stolen”, he advised

Speaking on Senate presidential contest, Kailani said Yari is not just a candidate from the NorthWest, the region that gave APC the highest votes in the 2023 poll.

He said Yari was one of the most loyal APC members and performed well as a former House of Representatives member and governor of Zamfara State.

On subsidy, Engineer Kailani said, “This is the right decision because the immediate past administration shifted it. We have been postponing the evil day. A time has come for this country to measure up with the comity of Nations.

He said Nigeria as a member of OPEC should enjoy gains that accrue from sales of oil to develop infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, etc.

He said Subsidy removal will increase competitiveness and prices will fall back.

