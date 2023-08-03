✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: The NEC Meeting Where Ganduje Was Elected

    Former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was Thursday elected the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 12th…

    Former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was Thursday elected the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) Caucus meeting of the ruling party.

    The NEC meeting held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

    See the pictures below:

