PHOTOS: The NEC Meeting Where Ganduje Was Elected

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was Thursday elected the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) Caucus meeting of the ruling party.

The NEC meeting held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

