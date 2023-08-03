Zuckerberg’s wife vexed with husband for building backyard octagon over fight with Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hard-core training in mixed martial arts hasn’t prepared him to face his toughest opponent — his wife. Priscilla Chan chastised her…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hard-core training in mixed martial arts hasn’t prepared him to face his toughest opponent — his wife.

Priscilla Chan chastised her billionaire husband after the Facebook co-founder built an octagon ring in the backyard of their home — a possible harbinger of his bandied “cage match” with tech rival Elon Musk.

The new addition to the family’s compound did not please Chan.

“I have been working on that grass for two years,” she scolded her husband in a WhatsApp text exchange Zuckerberg posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

It is unclear which of their 10 homes the pair were feuding over. They have houses in Palo Alto, Calif., San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii.

Zuckerberg had high hopes his wife would put up a fight over his decision.

“Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?” Zuckerberg texted to Chan.

“Yes, I saw it,” she responded.

“It looks awesome,” Zuckerberg enthusiastically replied.

Chan did not share her husband’s joy, responding: “Mark.”

“We have plenty of yard space!” Zuckerberg insisted.

The tech billionaire has not been shy about flaunting his new hobby in recent weeks.

Last month, he posted an image showing his muscular torso as he posed alongside mixed martial arts fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

“No Fugazi with Mark. This is serious business,” Adesanya captioned the three-picture post, seemingly nodding to Zuck’s potential cage fight with tech rival Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg revealed earlier this week that he’s been fueling his body with a 4,000-calorie diet that consists of McDonald’s.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” Zuckerberg, 39, responded to a post on Threads asking what people’s go-to order is.

Zuckerberg recently told podcaster Lex Fridman that he does three to four jujitsu and MMA sessions a week, on top of strength, conditioning, and mobility workouts., New York Post states.

