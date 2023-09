Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, arrived Bayelsa State on Thursday to inaugurate a 10.2km Glory Drive dual carriageway project executed under…

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, arrived Bayelsa State on Thursday to inaugurate a 10.2km Glory Drive dual carriageway project executed under the Governor Douye Diri administration.

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo received Sultan at Bayelsa Airport.

