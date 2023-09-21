Police, health officials exhume Mohbad’s corpse

The Lagos State Police Command along with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.…

The Lagos State Police Command along with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun States and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

After his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic Investigation to unravel cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to, exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

Owohunwa, who led the team to the site, is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father at his Ikorodu residence.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation on the phone to our correspondent on Thursday.

“The exhumation is currently ongoing. We have here a team of health officials from the state ministry of health led by CP Owohunwa. The CP is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father later in the day” he added.

