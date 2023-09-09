PHOTOS: Scenes of Morocco Earthquake where over 1,000 died

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near the epi centre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)Residents flee their homes in Al Haouz province, Morocco on September 9. Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP
Sat, 9 Sep 2023 20:06:42 WAT
Over 1,000 people died after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morroco on Friday.
Rescue teams are trying to reach the most afrcted areas, as many people have been trapped under the debris.
