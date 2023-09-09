PHOTOS: Scenes of Morocco Earthquake where over 1,000 died

Over 1,000 people died after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morroco on Friday. Rescue teams are trying to reach the most afrcted areas, as many people…

Over 1,000 people died after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morroco on Friday.

Rescue teams are trying to reach the most afrcted areas, as many people have been trapped under the debris.

See the pictures below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...