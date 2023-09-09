✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Scenes of Morocco Earthquake where over 1,000 died

    Over 1,000 people died after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morroco on Friday. Rescue teams are trying to reach the most afrcted areas, as many people…

    Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near the epi centre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)Residents flee their homes in Al Haouz province, Morocco on September 9. Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

    Over 1,000 people died after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morroco on Friday.

    Rescue teams are trying to reach the most afrcted areas, as many people have been trapped under the debris.

    See the pictures below:

     

