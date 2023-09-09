Kenyans dominate Abeokuta 10km race, pocket $9,000

Three Kenyan athletes on Saturday emerged winners of the Lotus Bank 10km Abeokuta race, pocketing 9,000 USD prizes. Peter Mwaniki clinched first position, having covered…

Three Kenyan athletes on Saturday emerged winners of the Lotus Bank 10km Abeokuta race, pocketing 9,000 USD prizes.

Peter Mwaniki clinched first position, having covered the race in 28 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kennedy Kipyeko and Abraham Akobeche, also from Kenya, won second and third positions, respectively.

Charity Agofure, another Kenyan athlete, came fourth while 28 year old, Francis James from Nigeria clinched fifth position.

The race began from Iyana Oloke, through Onikobolo, Panseke, Omida, Isale -Igbein, Sapon, down to Ijemo, Itoko, Sake, Kugba and ended at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The 10km race was organised by Lotus Bank and Nilayo Sports Management Limited in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako – Oyedele flanked by Oba Gbadebo flagged off the race at exactly 8am at the Iyana Oloke starting point.

Salako-Oyedele congratulated all the athletes and assured that the state government would continue to invest in sports development.

She said, “It’s an opportunity for people to start to look for a career in sport. His excellency is committed to youth development.

“As we look forward to 2024, that Ogun state will be hosting the National Sport Festival, we also call upon youths to support our local organizing committee to participate and also be spectators.”

Daily Trust reports that over 2,000 athletes from China, Nigeria , Ethiopia and Kenya participated in the race.

