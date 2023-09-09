Tinubu commiserates with King Mohammed VI of Morocco over earthquake

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland. The president, in a…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland.

The president, in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

Tribunal: Rep Bichi Congratulates Tinubu On Victory

Help disadvantaged countries, Tinubu tells G-20 leaders

President Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the president assured.

Daily Trust had reported how over 600 people died in the tragic incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...