    Tinubu commiserates with King Mohammed VI of Morocco over earthquake

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland.  The president, in a…

    Earthquake hits Morocco

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland. 

    The president, in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

    President Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

    “In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the president assured.

    Daily Trust had reported how over 600 people died in the tragic incident.

