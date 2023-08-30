PHOTOS: Putin shuns burial of Wagner Boss

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, did not attend the funeral of Wagner Boss, the group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash just months…

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, did not attend the funeral of Wagner Boss, the group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash just months after his rebellion against the Kremlin.

A closed-door “farewell ceremony” was held Tuesday to honor the life of the 62-year-old mercenary chief, who recently launched one of the most significant challenges to Putin’s authority in his more than 20 years of rule.

Prigozhin’s spokespeople confirmed the services were carried out and urged those who still wish to pay their respects to visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery in Prigozhin’s hometown of St. Petersburg.

