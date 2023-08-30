Basketmouth announces third album ‘Uburu’

Iconic Nigerian funnyman, Bright Okpocha has revealed that he is set to release his third studio album, Uburu’. Although the entertainer is famed for being…

Iconic Nigerian funnyman, Bright Okpocha has revealed that he is set to release his third studio album, Uburu’. Although the entertainer is famed for being a stand-up comedian, Basketmouth has always made it known that music is his first love.

Before venturing into the Nigerian comedy industry, Basketmouth had tried his music skills from his university days at the University of Benin where he studied sociology and anthropology.

Speaking on the yet-to-be-released album he said, “It gives YOU great pleasure to announce that #UBURU is now READY to be heard. Oct 2023.”

Furthermore, Basketmouth enlisted talented artistes on the album like; Falz, Perruzi, Duncan Mighty, and Shatta Wale from Ghana, among other music heavyweights in Africa.

To promote the music project, Basketmouth took to social media to share the artwork for the music project.

Basketmouth launched a record label Barons World Entertainment in 2014. He released a highlife album titled ‘Yabasi’ as a soundtrack for the series, ‘Papa Benji’ in November 2020. The album featured artistes like Ladipoe, BOJ, The Cavemen, Bez, Waje, Duncan Mighty, Flavour and Phyno under the Nigerian indigenous record label Freeme Music.

In 2022, he released the album titled Horoscope, which features guest artiste, Johnny Drille, Simi, M.I Abaga, Buju, Peruzzi, Oxlade, Reekado Banks, Flaz, Magnito, Illbliss, Dremo, and Flavour.

