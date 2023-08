One of the sons of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has been arrested for “treason”. The ousted president has also been placed under house arrest…

The ousted president has also been placed under house arrest alongside some of his family members.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

The coupists struck in the early hours of Wednesday, annulling Saturday’s election, which Bongo was declared to have won.

Details later…

