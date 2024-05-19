PHOTOS: Obi visits Victims of Kano mosque attack

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has visited victims of Kano mosque arson. Obi, who arrived Kano,…

Obi, who arrived Kano, on Sunday, went straight from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where some of the victims are receiving treatment.

Speaking, he said, “This is very horrific and remains very condemnable. It’s sad this can happen in our nation today. Nobody can say why this young boy can do a thing like this to his own family members and the society.

“We remain in solidarity condemning such act at the people. My reason for coming here is to show that solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and the hospital management in what they are doing and again condemn this senseless act of violent killing.”

He therefore condoled with the government and the people of Kano and urged all Nigerians to stand together to fight such senseless act.

Daily Trust had reported how a family dispute over the sharing of inheritance led to grief and death of many in the quiet community of Larabar-Albasawa on the outskirts of Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa LGA of Kano State.

The arsonist, Shafiu Abubakar, was said to have set a mosque on fire while worshippers were observing the early morning (Subh) prayer around 5.30am.

The accused sprayed the mosque area with petroleum, locked the door and set it on fire trapping about 40 worshippers inside.

See pictures of the visit below: