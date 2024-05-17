Death toll Kano from mosque attack rises to 14

The death toll from the arson by a 38-year-old Kano resident, Shafiu Abubakar, has risen to 14.

Daily Trust had reported how Abubakar broke into a mosque and set it ablaze after locking worshippers inside.

The victims were later rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where some of them died.

On Friday, a senior healthcare personnel at the Surgical Ward where the patients are receiving treatment confirmed to our reporter that more deaths had been recorded.

She said the number of casualties had risen to 14 while nine were still alive struggling for survival.