✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Death toll Kano from mosque attack rises to 14

The death toll from the arson by a 38-year-old Kano resident, Shafiu Abubakar, has risen to 14. Daily Trust had reported how Abubakar broke into…

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The death toll from the arson by a 38-year-old Kano resident, Shafiu Abubakar, has risen to 14.

Daily Trust had reported how Abubakar broke into a mosque and set it ablaze after locking worshippers inside.

The victims were later rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where some of them died.

On Friday, a senior healthcare personnel at the Surgical Ward where the patients are receiving treatment confirmed to our reporter that more deaths had been recorded.

She said the number of casualties had risen to 14 while nine were still alive struggling for survival.

One person had earlier died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), taking the number of the deceased to 14.
Daily Trust had reported how a family dispute over the sharing of inheritance led to grief and death in the quiet community of Larabar-Albasawa on the outskirts of Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa LGA of Kano State.
Abubakar sprayed the mosque area with petrol, locked the door and set it on fire trapping about 40 worshippers inside.
While the incident was first reported on Wednesday, eight people were confirmed dead, while more than 20 were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.
The medical personnel had told our reporter that, “The chances of survival of all is two per cent when rated between one and 10 which is equivalent to 20 per cent in the ratio of 100.”
Meanwhile, our reporter met 25-year-old Shu’aibu Ibrahim who is the only victim who has a mild case as he could walk and talk after the attack.
Ibrahim was seen outside the ward flanked by his sisters. They (Ibrahim and his sisters) were silent just as others kept their eyes fixed on the floor, as they mourned the multiple losses.
A bereaved mother, who lost her son, husband and brother, said, “It is now a month of continuous mourning in the Larabar Albasawa community as many households have a victim of the circumstance.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories