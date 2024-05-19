JUST IN: Tinubu offers fresh appointment to Ajuri Ngelale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has offered a fresh appointment to Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. Secretary to the Government of the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has offered a fresh appointment to Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

In the statement signed on behalf of Akume by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations in the SGFs office’, Ngelale was named Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and secretary of the newly established 25-man committee to oversee Green Economic Initiatives.

According to the statement, Tinubu established the committee in a strategic move to ensure the advancement of his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives.

The president is the chairman of the committee.

“Chief Ngelale will serve in this role as part of a larger Presidential Committee, to be chaired by the President. The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, established by the President, will coordinate and oversee all policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.”

“This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate-action programmes, provide an efficient governance architecture, and ensure that all relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the President’s vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action,” the statement said.

Apart from President Tinubu and Ngelale, other members of the committee are Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment as Vice-Chairman; Lazarus Angbazo, CEO, InfraCorp; Salisu Dahiru, CEO, NCCC; Michael Ohiani, CEO, ICRC; Aisha Rimi, CEO, NIPC,; Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO, NSIA; Yusuf Maina-Bukar CEO, NAGGW; Abdullahi Mustapha, CEO, ECN; Abba Abubakar Aliyu, CEO, REA; and Uzoma Nwagba, CEO, CrediCorp.

Others are Khalil Halilu, CEO, NASENI; Fatima Shinkafi, CEO, SMDF; Bala Bello, Deputy Governor, CBN; Lolade Abiola, UN SE4ALL; Teni Majekodunmi, NCCC Adviser; Representative, FCT Minister, Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance; Representative, Federal Ministry of Power; Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment; Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service; Representative, Nigeria Customs Service.

The Presidential Committee shall, among other functions: identify, develop, and implement innovative non-oil & non-gas climate action initiatives; coordinate all activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.

The committee is also to collaborate with all relevant government, subnational governments, non-government, and civil society entities towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and ambitions of the federal government.

It will also to collaborate with national governments and multilateral institutions towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and carbon market ambitions of the federal government.

Also to monitor, evaluate, and guide the progress of all climate action and renewable energy projects and activities of the federal government.

The committee is equally to track and guide the implementation of initiatives and developments conducted by the Energy Transition Working Group; supervise the work of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen and prepare a half-yearly green ambitions update, covering all associated climate action achievements of the federal government.

“Chief Ngelale will retain his role as the Official Spokesperson of the President and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, while serving on the committee.”

“President Tinubu remains committed to achieving Nigeria’s green economy objectives on the path of a just energy transition while unlocking new investments in this critical sector that is central to the nation’s economic future,” the statement said.