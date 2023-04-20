✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

PHOTOS: Muslims travel, Abuja butchers in brisk business ahead of Eid-el-Fitr

As the 2023 Ramadan fasting comes to an end, the Muslim faithful across the country have started preparations for the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the Nigerian Muslim ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. today, the 29th day of Ramadan, which is equivalent to 20 April.

Some Muslim faithful were seen today at Zuba motor park in Abuja with their luggage travelling for the sallah celebrations.

The butchers at Madalla Market in Abuja are also busy with customers ahead of Sallah.

See photos below

 

Credit: Onyeachukwu Obi

