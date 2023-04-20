Why I haven’t released songs with Wizkid — Don Jazzy

Legendary Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy has revealed why he does not have a song with Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid. According to Don Baba J, they have recorded two songs, however, it has not been released because they are ‘not good enough’

Don Jazzy while responding to a fan during a question-and-answer session on his verified Instagram page stated that in due time, he would have a record with Wizkid.

“I think we actually had like two songs but we never released them. I guess they were not good enough. We have those days where we do some songs but people are not really feeling it. But then, we had Surulere remix, I think that is the only time that we have worked other than that two other songs I said we had but we did not put it out. One day sha, I don’t know, you how these things go. I am upcoming, one day we go dey for studio and it would happen,” Don Jazzy said.