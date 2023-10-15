✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
International | Top Story

PHOTOS: Moroccans hit the streets, demand end to Gaza killings

A demonstration Saturday was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat in support of Gaza and Palestinian groups fighting Israeli forces. The National Action Group…

A demonstration Saturday was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat in support of Gaza and Palestinian groups fighting Israeli forces.

The National Action Group for Palestine organized the rally where speakers stressed support to the Palestinian people.

Participants raised banners in support of Palestinian resistance and against normalization attempts with Israel.

Ex-Senate President, Lawan loses mother

Soldiers rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Benue

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in a surprise, multifront attack in what is said was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

See pictures of protesters below:

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: