PHOTOS: Moroccans hit the streets, demand end to Gaza killings

A demonstration Saturday was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat in support of Gaza and Palestinian groups fighting Israeli forces.

The National Action Group for Palestine organized the rally where speakers stressed support to the Palestinian people.

Participants raised banners in support of Palestinian resistance and against normalization attempts with Israel.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in a surprise, multifront attack in what is said was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

