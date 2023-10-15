✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ex-Senate President, Lawan loses mother

The family of the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has announced the death of his beloved mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

Senator Lawan’s mother passed away on Saturday at her residence in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to Lawan’s media adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, the mother of the former Senate President died at the age of 86.

The statement said Hajiya Halima Ibrahim will be buried on Sunday in Gashua according to Islamic rites.

“Funeral prayers will, thereafter, be said for the deceased at the Gashua Central Mosque, located in the Emir’s Palace.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan appreciates the outpouring of love and support already received from friends, relatives, and colleagues.

“The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers during this time of immense sadness. Your love and support have been a source of strength, and they are forever thankful”, the statement said.

