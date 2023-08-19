✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Ministers-designate begin documentation ahead of swearing in

    Ministers-designate have commenced their documentation Saturday at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The ministers will be sworn in by…

    Ministers-designate have commenced their documentation Saturday at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

    The ministers will be sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday.

    See the pictures below:

     

     

