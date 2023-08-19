Bosun Tijani: I’ve shared My Vision with Gov Abiodun

The Minister-designate for Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, says he shared his vision of what to expect in the ministry with Governor…

The Minister-designate for Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, says he shared his vision of what to expect in the ministry with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Tijani said he had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu before proceeding to meet with Abiodun, where they both brainstormed on the use of technology to drive productivity in all sectors.

Recall that Tijani following his portfolio assignment alongside 44 others by Tinubu on, Wednesday, said, “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to raise the level of productivity across our economy through the smart application of technology.”

In the latest post via X social media platform, Tijani said he and Abiodun exchanged thoughts on utilising technology and innovative ideas to boost productivity in critical economic sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and education among others.

The minister-designate wrote, “Following my meeting with Mr President @officialABAT, I spent an afternoon with the Governor of my home state, His Excellency Prince @dabiodunMFR, to share my vision for the Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

“We also shared ideas on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance productivity in manufacturing, agriculture, education and other critical sectors. We agreed that technology remains the best path to accelerated development and will partner for our collective prosperity.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...