Reactions as Yul Edochie pledges support for Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actor, Yuk Edochie, has pulled his weight behind the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he pledges his support for the number one citizen of the country.

The movie star took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture where he wore a Tinubu-branded attire. Yul took to the caption section with the words, “Asiwaju boy. 100%. Unapologetically. I love Tinubu. I believe in him and I’m praying for him to succeed.”

This post comes days after the thespian posted a picture of the President on his Instagram page while showering him with prayers.

Yul was raised both in Lagos and Enugu and is the last of the six children of legendary actor Pete Edochie. In 2017 Yul ran for Governor of Anambra State and was the gubernatorial candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress political party. However, Willie Obiano, who ran for re-election won a second term.

Yul Edochie’s sudden love for the president has sparked reactions online especially the microblogging site (formerly known as Twitter).

For instance, a Twitter user with a verified account wrote, “Yul Edochie don port oo, We are waiting for Kenneth Okonkwo’s picture too.” (sic)

Yul Edochie don port oo, We are waiting for Kenneth Okonkwo’s picture too 😂😂🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/xGhfyJbXw2 — Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi (PULLO) 👑 (@IU_Wakilii) August 19, 2023

The Twitter user @GoziconC while welcoming the actor on board wrote, “Dear Yul Edochie, any other day I criticise or attack you on any Social Media platform, make I bend. Welcome on board.” (sic)

Dear Yul Edochie, any other day I criticise or attack you on any Social Media platform, make I bend. Welcome on board 🤝 pic.twitter.com/k6lHqsdny3 — Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) August 19, 2023

More so, @SodiqTade tweeted, “ Yul Edochie was propping Peter Obi as the good guy during the campaign. Today, he is wearing Tinubu props. Doyin Okupe led Obi out of PDP and even coordinated his campaign. Today, Okupe is dropping 10,000 words to show support to Tinubu administration. God sabi all of us address.”(sic)

Yul Edochie was propping Peter Obi as the good guy during the campaign. Today, he is wearing Tinubu props. Doyin Okupe led Obi out of PDP and even coordinated his campaign. Today, Okupe is dropping 10,000 words to show support to Tinubu administration. God sabi all of us address. — Premier (@SodiqTade) August 19, 2023

