    News

    PHOTOS: Minister Of Defence, Service Chiefs Pay Last Respect To Military Personnel Killed In Niger

    Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and his counterpart for State, Bello Matawalle, as well as all the service chiefs paid last respect to the military personnel recently killed in Niger State.

    The personnel paid supreme price when they were ambush by terrorists at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger.

    Family members of the deceased and the top echelon of the Nigerian military converged on the military cemetery in Abuja on Thursday for funeral.

    Daily Trust’s Onyekachukwu Obi took these pictures at the burial ground:

     

